Aid group reports killings by Ethiopian troops in Tigray

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — The humanitarian group Doctors Without Borders says that its staff saw Ethiopian government troops shooting and killing four men who were taken off a civilian bus on a road in the embattled region of Tigray. Doctors Without Borders, or MSF, said in a statement Wednesday that the killings followed the apparent ambush of an Ethiopian military convoy by an armed group. It said the MSF staff were able to witness Tuesday’s alleged extrajudicial killings because they were travelling ahead of two public mini-buses that were stopped by soldiers on the road from Mekele, the regional capital, to the city of Adigrat. There was no immediate reaction from the Ethiopian government.