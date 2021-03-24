American Players Theatre live shows coming back

MADISON (WKOW) -- The American Players Theater based near Spring Green is coming back with live performances.

See more stories about places reopening after the pandemic here.

The announcement came in a video on the group's Facebook page Wednesday.

"In good faith, we are here because you asked us to keep going and to make sure we came back stronger to keep doing plays on this hill." Brenda DeVita, the theatre's artistic director said in the video. "And here we are."

This will represent a return to semi-normal for the theatre which canceled its 2020 summer season due to the pandemic.

DeVita did hedge by saying that things would be a little different. Audiences will be distanced and masked.

The summer season will open May 14 with The Mountain Top, a play about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. the night before he was assassinated in 1968.

Five more shows will round out the season that ends Oct. 3.

The full lineup of shows is available on the American Player Theatre's website.