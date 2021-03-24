André De Shields announced as UW spring commencement speaker

MADISON (WKOW) -- Tony Award winner and UW graduate André De Shields will give the commencement address for bachelor's degree candidates this spring.

According to a news release from UW spokesperson Doug Erickson, the "Hadestown" star graduated from UW in 1970.

"André is a spectacular, proud UW-Madison alum with a riveting story and distinguished career," senior class president Alec Bukowiec said in the release. "As an actor, director, choreographer, and Tony Award winner, he will provide the spark graduates need to hear after this last year has left us burned out."

For master's degree candidates, renowned psychologist John Gottman will provide the commencement address. Gottman is best know for his work on marital stability.

"Dr. Gottman was the first to develop rigorous mathematical analyses of behavior to objectively describe relationships in couples," UW department chair of gender and women's studies Janet Hyde said in the release. "His background in mathematics was the key to the development of this, which at the time was a groundbreaking experimental approach."