Another damp day ahead
MADISON (WKOW) - After a soggy Tuesday, more rain is on the way for your midweek.
SET UP
A series of low pressure systems advance through the Midwest bringing several more rounds of precipitation before the end of the week.
TODAY
Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with temps in the low to mid 50s--not much warmer than this morning.
Gusts will be from the south and southeast up to 30 mph with passing, light rain showers. Rain chances taper mid-afternoon.
TONIGHT
Mostly cloudy with much lighter winds with temps in the mid 30s.
THURSDAY
Mostly cloudy skies, but drier with temps in the mid to upper 40s.
Another system heads into the Midwest and could clip far southern and southeastern Wisconsin with rain in the evening changing to a mix at night.
FRIDAY
Partly sunny with temps in the low 50s.
SATURDAY
Mostly cloudy with a few, scattered rain showers and highs around 50°.
SUNDAY
Partly sunny and pleasant with temps in the low 50s.
MONDAY
Breezy and mild with temps in the low 60s with generally sunny conditions; a few clouds will develop late-day.
TUESDAY
Partly sunny with a chance of rain and temps in the upper 50s.