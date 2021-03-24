Another damp day ahead

MADISON (WKOW) - After a soggy Tuesday, more rain is on the way for your midweek.

SET UP

A series of low pressure systems advance through the Midwest bringing several more rounds of precipitation before the end of the week.

TODAY

Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with temps in the low to mid 50s--not much warmer than this morning.



Gusts will be from the south and southeast up to 30 mph with passing, light rain showers. Rain chances taper mid-afternoon.

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy with much lighter winds with temps in the mid 30s.



THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy skies, but drier with temps in the mid to upper 40s.



Another system heads into the Midwest and could clip far southern and southeastern Wisconsin with rain in the evening changing to a mix at night.



FRIDAY

Partly sunny with temps in the low 50s.



SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy with a few, scattered rain showers and highs around 50°.

Rain forecast totals through the rest of the week

SUNDAY

Partly sunny and pleasant with temps in the low 50s.



MONDAY

Breezy and mild with temps in the low 60s with generally sunny conditions; a few clouds will develop late-day.



TUESDAY

Partly sunny with a chance of rain and temps in the upper 50s.