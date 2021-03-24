Assembly committee hears expert testimony on kids’ mental health

MADISON (WKOW) -- A state assembly committee heard from mental health experts on how Wisconsin's youth have been impacted during the pandemic.

The director for the Office of Children's Mental Health testified that in the most recent data from 2019, 269,000 kids had diagnosable mental illnesses, and half weren't getting treated.

Experts think that number is likely higher during the pandemic.

Anxiety has shown to be the most common mental health condition and can be detected as young as seven years old.

"The anxiety really comes because they're worried about their parents," said Linda Hall, the director of the Office of Children's Mental Health. "That their parents and their family income isn't steady. Their housing might not be stable and all of that worry that the parent has is passing down to them."

The adolescent suicide rate in Wisconsin is reportedly higher than the national average at 14 per 100,000.