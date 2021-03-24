Baby delivered on Illinois expressway Wednesday morning

DARIEN, Ill. (WREX) — A baby was welcomed into the world on an Illinois expressway Wednesday morning.

Illinois State Police say troopers were called for a medical emergency of a baby being born on Interstate 55 just south of Cass Ave. around 7:40 a.m.

Police say when first responders arrived on scene, the woman had already delivered the baby!

A trooper provided warmth to the baby by wrapping up the baby in a blanket, according to police.

The woman and her baby were taken to the hospital via ambulance while the man was taken to the same hospital by an ISP Trooper.

“I am happy to hear the baby and mother are doing well. As a First Responder instructor with the ISP, Trooper Finn is a seasoned officer with medical response training. Our Troopers are always ready to help when needed. In this case, the baby did not want to wait for Trooper Finn and decided to greet him as he arrived,” stated ISP District 2 Commander, Captain Michael Kraft. “I am pleased to know Trooper Finn arrived quickly to help if it was needed,” he concluded.

Trooper Finn is a 17-year veteran and a First Responder instructor with the ISP. In 2017, Trooper Finn retired as a Major in the United States Army National Guard after serving 20 years. Out of respect for the privacy of the family, no further information is being released.

In a Facebook post, police reminded people the importance of slowing down and moving over for vehicles on the side of the road.