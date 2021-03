MADISON (WKOW) -- Another senior has announced he will not be returning to the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team next season.

Thank you Badger Nation ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SeR9hcv4BW — Micah Potter (@BigJam_23) March 24, 2021

Micah Potter was Wisconsin's second-leading scorer this season with an average of 12.6 points per game. He added 6.1 rebounds. The Ohio State transfer started 23 games over two seasons with the Badgers.

The NCAA is allowing seniors to return next year, if they choose.