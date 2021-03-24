‘Behaviors…we found curious:’ Sauk Co. detectives seek man in Devil’s Lake homicide

BARABOO (WKOW) - Sauk County Sheriff's investigators are trying to locate and interview a Devil's Lake State Park visitor whose actions on a surveillance camera in the days after a homicide at the park were curious.

"There were... behaviors on the part of that... person at the scene of our crime three days later that we found curious and we want to talk to him about it," Sheriff's Lieutenant Christopher Zunker tells 27 News.



Authorities say John Schmutzer, 24, of Wauwatosa was fatally stabbed on a trail in the popular state park in October after having an altercation with a stranger.

The man authorities are seeking to interview was one of three park visitors in a surveillance photo released on the Sheriff's Facebook page last week as potential witnesses. Zunker says the other two people in the photo were quickly identified. One of them - Kevin Phares of Round Lake, Il. - told 27 News a detective wanted to know if Phares remembered the unidentified man walking nearby or whether the man had requested Phares take a photo of him. Phares said he has no recollection of engaging with the fellow, park visitor, or photographing him.

Shortly after Schmutzer's killing, authorities said witnesses reported the suspect was wearing a hoodie and had a face covering on.

Zunker says the man being sought may have been uninvolved, but investigators are covering all bases.

"There are times when suspects will return to the scene of a crime, so we're obviously looking for the potential of that," Zunker says.



Tonight on 27 News, more on the behavior of the park visitor.



And this is not the first time the public's been asked to help authorities try to locate this mystery man.