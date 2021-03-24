Biden & women’s soccer stars call attention to pay gap

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKOW) -- Wednesday was Equal Pay Day -- a day to call attention to the pay disparity between men and women.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden recognized the day by inviting members of the U.S. women's national soccer team to the White House to help set new goals for equality.

Members of the women's team have been fighting for equal pay for years.

“Despite all the wins, I'm still paid less than men who do the same job that I do -- for each trophy, of which there are many, and for each win, for each tie, and for each time that we play – it's less," said team captain Megan Rapinoe.

President Biden signed a proclamation acknowledging Equal Pay Day and said his administration will fight for equal pay until it becomes a reality.