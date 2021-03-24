Big Ten to follow local guidelines on spectators

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WKOW) -- The Big Ten Conference will permit spectators at athletic events for the remainder of the 2020-21 season, so long as local regulations allow them.

The decision follows the conference allowing limited numbers of spectators to attend the Big Ten basketball tournaments earlier in March.

In Dane County, fans at sporting events count toward gathering limits. Outdoor congregations are capped at 500 people, while indoor capacities range between 150 and 350 depending on if food is served.

According to a news release from Big Ten spokesperson Adam Augustine, the goal is to fully transition away from conference-wide decisions in order to make specialized decisions at the municipal level.

"Procedures for all remaining 2020-21 Big Ten championships, tournaments and regular season competitions will be designed to meet local and CDC guidelines to help limit the spread of COVID-19 as the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, officials, fans and campus communities remain our highest priority," Augustine said in the release.