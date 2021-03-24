Born in war, Bangladesh marks 50 years of independence

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — On the eve of marking 50 years of independence this month, Bangladesh has been hailed as a success story for a young nation born out of strife and turbulence. While it has struggled with famine, poverty and political violence, Bangladesh has also been celebrated for its progress in uplifting the lives of its young population. Millions have risen out of poverty, as the country has become one of Asia’s fastest growing economies thanks to sectors like its garments industry, which clothes millions around the world. But critics fear its success conceals a darker turn, including concerns over its most recent election in 2018, which was marred by violence against political opponents amid allegations of manipulation and rigged voting.