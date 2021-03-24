Boston turns historic page with 1st Black, 1st female mayor

BOSTON (AP) — Kim Janey marked her historic elevation as the first woman and Black resident to serve as mayor of Boston with a ceremonial swearing-in event. Janey embraced the groundbreaking nature of the transition and said Wednesday she comes to the post “with life experience that is different from the men who came before me.” Janey replaces fellow Democrat Marty Walsh. He resigned Monday to become President Joe Biden’s labor secretary. Janey says helping the city emerge from the pandemic and creating a more equitable economy will be among the top goals of her administration.