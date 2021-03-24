Brewers welcome fans back, but no tailgating or cash

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Fans will be allowed back into the newly-christened American Family Field for the 2021 baseball season, but with some new wrinkles to accommodate the ongoing pandemic.

According to a news release from the team, the ballpark will not accept any cash payments. Fans are encouraged to order any concessions through the MLB Ballpark app, or by texting "food" to 41835. All tickets will be exclusively digital as well.

The team also announced that no tailgating will be permitted on premises, and the stadium will maintain a mask mandate unless fans are actively eating or drinking.

American Family Field will maintain a social distancing policy, encouraging fans to enjoy the game from their assigned seats. The team previously announced the park will operate at 25 percent capacity, approximately 10,000 fans.

"All fans planning to attend games this season are strongly encouraged to download the MLB Ballpark App. The App will give fans access to download their game tickets, order concessions, and access numerous other American Family Field information and entertainment features," the team said in the release.