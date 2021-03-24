Cambridge house fire serves as a safety public reminder

CAMBRIDGE (WKOW) -- Dane County Sheriff's Office is using a house fire in Cambridge Wednesday as a reminder of safety protocols the public need to remember.

At 6:27 a.m., the Cambridge Fire Department and deputies responded to a house fire at 102 N. Pleasant Street in Cambridge.

Authorities say the homeowner originally got out safely but re-entered the home to rescue pets still inside. The 39-year-old woman was moved to safety and was transported to a local hospital for smoke inhalation. She is expected to make a full recovery.

Fire investigators believe the fire started in the top floor of the home. The pets were unharmed. Most of the home was not damaged by the fire.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office and area fire departments want to remind landlords and homeowners to install fire detectors and carbon monoxide detectors on every level of your home, develop and practice an emergency evacuation plan and if a fire occurs in your home, evacuate quickly, call for help and never go back into a burning structure.