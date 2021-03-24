Central Europe’s hospitals slammed, can’t treat all in need

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Many regions in Central Europe and the Balkans are facing one of the most difficult moments since the coronavirus pandemic struck over a year ago. Poland recorded its highest daily number of new coronavirus infections Wednesday as hospitals buckled under a new surge. Hungary has the highest per capita death rate in the world. And Romanian doctors are working around the clock and having to decide who most deserves a bed in intensive care COVID-19 units. The dire situation in these three nations, and areas of the Balkans, comes as some improvement was seen in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, which were only recently two of the hardest-hit places in the world.