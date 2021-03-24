Chicago hospital doctor resigns after improper vaccinations

CHICAGO (AP) — An executive of a Chicago hospital that improperly gave COVID-19 vaccinations to people outside the area the city asked the hospital to serve resigned. Loretto Hospital said Wednesday chief operating officer Dr. Anosh Ahmed resigned. Ahmed and CEO George Miller were reprimanded by the hospital’s board of directors last week after published reports the hospital used vaccine provided by Chicago’s health department at vaccination events at Trump Tower and other locations. In some cases, shots were given to those who were not eligible. Hospital board chairman Edward Hogan says if a review determines more processes were compromised, additional action will be taken against those responsible.