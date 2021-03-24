Clinic to vaccinate 200 Madison-area restaurant workers

MADISON (WKOW) -- A local health system and restaurant are working together to vaccinate restaurant workers.

On Thursday, SSM Health is partnering with Salvatore’s Tomato Pies to vaccinate 200 area restaurant workers.

The clinic will be held from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Salvatore’s Tomato Pies location at 10 N. Livingston in Madison. Workers who are part of the Madison Area Chef’s Network and Culinary Ladies Collective will receive the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

“We know our local restaurants and their teams are vital to the health and stability of our local economy,” said Mo Kharbat, SSM Health Wisconsin Regional VP of Pharmacy. “We are happy to provide them with this on-site vaccination clinic so that many area restaurants workers can continue to safely support their families and our communities.”

Restaurant workers are eligible for vaccination in the 1B eligibility group as determined by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.