Skip to Content

Dane County reports lowest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations of pandemic

12:40 pm Coronavirus 2021LocalTop Stories
0911_hospital bed
File photo

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County has reached the lowest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since local public health officials began tracking the figure last year.

The announcement came in a post on Twitter by Public Health Madison & Dane County Wednesday.

"We have reached the lowest levels of hospitalized people with COVID-19 EVER," the post said.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the county had just 12 people reported in local hospitals with the disease. Three of those were in the ICU.

Author Profile Photo

JT Cestkowski

Social Media and Digital Content Manager

More Stories

Skip to content