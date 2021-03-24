Dane County reports lowest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations of pandemic

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County has reached the lowest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since local public health officials began tracking the figure last year.

The announcement came in a post on Twitter by Public Health Madison & Dane County Wednesday.

"We have reached the lowest levels of hospitalized people with COVID-19 EVER," the post said.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the county had just 12 people reported in local hospitals with the disease. Three of those were in the ICU.