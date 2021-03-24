Senators back off vow to withhold support of Biden nominees

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two Democratic senators have backed off their vow to withhold support for President Joe Biden’s nominees for administration posts until the White House better promotes diversity. Sens. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois and Mazie Hirono of Hawaii had lashed out earlier Tuesday at the lack of Asian American and Pacific Islander representation in Biden’s Cabinet. Hours later, the White House announced it would add a senior level Asian American Pacific Islander liaison to the administration. That has led the two senators — the only senators of Asian American heritage — to welcome the change and drop their opposition to nominees.