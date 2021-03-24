Erdogan under fire for packed congress despite virus surge

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has come under criticism for holding his party’s congress inside a packed sports complex amid a new surge of COVID-19 cases. Thousands of ruling party supporters filled the stands of the 10,400-capacity complex in Ankara on Wednesday despite the Turkish government’s social distancing rules. Erdogan spoke for nearly two hours at the event, presenting his vision for when the country marks the centenary of the Turkish Republic in 2023. He said he cut remarks short in order not to expose congress participants to the virus. A lawmaker from Turkey’s main opposition party who is a doctor described the scenes from the party congress as “shameful.”