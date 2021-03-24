Erdogan urges investors to trust Turkey’s economy, potential

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged investors to have confidence in Turkey’s economy days after he fired his third central bank governor in less than two years. Erdogan last week dismissed a central bank head who had raised investor confidence and shored up the Turkish currency following a series of interest hikes, He replaced him with a banking professor who has argued for lower rates. The move raised fears about Turkey’s possible return to unconventional monetary policy and caused the Turkish lira to plummet. During a ruling party congress on Wednesday, the Turkish leader also called on citizens to put foreign currency or gold they had at home into banks to help the economy.