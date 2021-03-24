EXPLAINER: A look at the questions around Colorado attack

As the U.S. reels from its second mass shooting in less than a week, authorities are working to piece together what led up to the rampage that killed 10 people at a Colorado supermarket on a weekday afternoon. Portraits are beginning to emerge of the victims, but many questions about what brought about the shooting remain unanswered. Here’s a look at what is known and what’s still isn’t, including the possible motive, the weapon used in the slaying, the suspect’s past high school behavior and gun laws in Colorado.