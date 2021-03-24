EXPLAINER: Torch relay not just a sideshow in time of COVID

TOKYO (AP) — The torch relay is about to kick off from northeastern Japan. It will last 121 days and involve 10,000 runners carrying the torch to 47 Japanese prefectures. The destination is the Tokyo’s National Stadium and the opening ceremony on July 23. Extreme precautions are being taken at the official start of the relay. The ceremony will be closed to the general public. Fans who come out to see the torch are being told to social distance and wear masks. They are also being told to limit cheering. Organizers say they will stop the relay or reroute it if crowds get too large.