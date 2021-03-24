Feds: Oath Keeper coordinated with Proud Boys before riot

Authorities say a reputed leader in the Oath Keepers militia group discussed forming “an alliance” and coordinating plans with another extremist group, the Proud Boys, ahead of the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6. The court filing is the first time authorities have suggested that the members of the two far-right extremists groups were communicating with each other before coming to Washington. Kelly Meggs is among 10 members and associates of the Oath Keepers charged with plotting to stop the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory. Meggs’ attorney says there is no evidence that Meggs committed any acts of violence or damaged government property.