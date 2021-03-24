French navy seizes 6 tons of cocaine off African coast

PARIS (AP) — The French military says it seized 6 tons of cocaine worth $1.2 billion from a cargo ship traveling from South America toward the west coast of Africa. The military said it was France’s largest-ever drug seizure at sea. It says members of a French patrol in the Gulf of Guinea confronted the ship Sunday morning from their helicopter carrier after receiving an alert about suspicious cargo. Military reinforcements were brought in to help remove all the cocaine. French ships are in the region to help with security on what is a frequent trafficking route.