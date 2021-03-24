German woman accused of fighting for IS in Syria arrested

BERLIN (AP) — A German woman accused of taking her son to Islamic State-controlled territory in Syria and fighting for the extremist group there has been arrested after landing in Berlin. Federal prosecutors said Wednesday that the woman traveled to Syria in 2016 to join her husband, who had left Germany the previous year and was fighting for IS. Prosecutors said the suspect joined IS after her arrival and, together with her husband, decided to have her son — aged under 15 at the time — get firearms training at a camp run by the group. The son was killed in an air raid in March 2018.