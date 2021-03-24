High court mulls police power to enter homes without warrant

WASHINGTON (AP) — The issue in a case heard by the Supreme Court on Wednesday is when police can enter homes without a warrant. During an argument in 2015, a Rhode Island man put a gun on his dining room table and told his wife: “Why don’t you just shoot me and get me out of my misery?” The weapon turned out to be unloaded, but his wife later called police and told them she thought he might be suicidal. Police entered the home without a warrant and seized two handguns. The man says a court ruling against him would give police a blank check to enter homes without a warrant if they were performing a “community caretaking” function.