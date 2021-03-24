Homeless shelter shooting: court documents say what led up to alleged attempted homicide

MADISON (WKOW) -- A criminal complaint filed against the man accused of attempted homicide at a Madison homeless shelter reveals how authorities believe the shooting occurred.

The criminal complaint is against Ronald Stephens, 23, for whom authorities are still searching. He is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide by use of a dangerous weapon.

The complaint says that video taken inside the Drop-In Shelter at 200 North First St. captured the events of the shooting.

The footage, according to authorities, shows Stephens with a gun. Another man says that the gun isn't scaring anyone.

Stephens allegedly fired three shots at the man, once while the man is laying on the ground.

Police responded and, according to the criminal complaint, an officer found one gunshot wound to the man's right torso. The injury was characterized as "a graze."

Police have warned the public that Stephens may be armed and should be considered dangerous.

Authorities ask anyone with information about Stephens' whereabouts to call 911.