Hospital staff feel relief as Dane County sees record low COVID-19 hospitalizations

MADISON (WKOW) -- After working on the front lines of the pandemic for more than a year, hospital staff in Dane County say the downward trend in COVID-19 hospitalizations is giving them a chance to catch their breath.

The pandemic peaked in Wisconsin in late fall 2020, and UW Health's Dr. Jeff Pothof said he was constantly treating COVID-19 patients during his shifts in the Emergency Room.

"It was just an eventuality," he said. "At some point on that shift, someone is going to come in, and we are going to diagnose them with COVID, and we would see multiple people per shift testing positive for COVID."

But he said things have changed dramatically in the past four months.

"We've gone entire shifts without diagnosing COVID-19," he said. "It's such great news. It just sounds like such a simple thing to say that hospitalizations are really low, but it means a great deal to those of us in healthcare."

Public Health Madison & Dane County announced Wednesday that the county has reached the lowest number of hospitalizations since local health officials started tracking the data last year.

Patti Dye, a nurse in one of the COVID-19 units at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital, said that news feels like a weight lifted off her shoulders.

"I can't say it enough, there's a little bit of relief, a little bit of hope," she said.

Dye said treating critical patients can cause a lot of stress and anxiety for herself and her coworkers, and she said that only increased as hospitals dealt with the fall surge.

"Back in November, you know, a lot of us I think were scared to come to work," she said. "There was a couple of weeks where we were seeing multiple deaths in a day, and in a week, and that takes an emotional and mental toll on you."

Pothof echoed the emotional stress many frontline health workers felt a few months ago.

"When you put it all out there day after day after day, and you have decreased sleep and you're just not sure what the future holds, you don't really see an end in sight," he said. "It starts to wear on you, and it does burn you out it."

But declining case numbers and hospitalizations have given hospital staff a bit of a reprieve.

"Things have calmed down a little bit," Pothof said. "Cases are manageable. It gives us room to breathe."

As hospitals are treating fewer COVID-19 patients, Pothof and Dye said they've been able to transition back to seeing other patients.

"We do see a sick patient population up here on the medical respiratory floor," Dye said. "Sometimes these patients are a lot sicker, but it's nice to just kind of be back into that normal routine at times."

Dye and Pothof both said things aren't quite back to their pre-pandemic, state, but they do thing everything's headed in the right direction.

"It's the light at the end of a tunnel," Dye said. "I'm not saying we're out of the woods by any means, but it's it's there."

However, Pothof cautioned for people to not see declining hospitalizations as a license to immediately stop practicing pandemic precautions.

"There's things we can do now that we couldn't do before, and that's okay," he said. "But let's not make a mistake and go completely back to normal and then find ourselves having to deal with this in the next few months. I just don't even want to think about, you know, having it be November, December again."