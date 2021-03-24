Judge denies Daily Mail credential for ex-officer’s trial

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota judge has denied a credential for a British newspaper seeking to cover a former police officer’s trial in George Floyd’s death. Hennepin County Chief Judge Toddrick Barnette cited the Daily Mail’s publication of footage from police body cameras before the footage was publicly released. In August, the Daily Mail published parts of videos from two Minneapolis police officers involved in Floyd’s arrest on May 25. The trial judge had earlier allowed journalists and members of the public to view the footage on laptop computers by appointment, but hadn’t yet ruled on a motion from news organizations for public access to publish the videos.