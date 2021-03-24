Judge rejects ex-CIA worker’s try to dismiss hacking charges

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge says a former CIA employee cannot get espionage charges against him dismissed on the grounds that there weren’t enough Hispanic or Black individuals on the grand jury that indicted him. Federal Judge Paul A. Crotty issued his ruling Wednesday in Manhattan in the case against Joshua Schulte. Schulte faces an October trial on charges that he leaked a massive trove of CIA hacking tools to WikiLeaks. Schulte has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Prosecutors say the 2017 release of secrets by WikiLeaks resulted from the largest leak of classified information in CIA history. A jury previously has deadlocked on espionage charges. Prosecutors sought a retrial.