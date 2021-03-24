Mystery remains about Sputnik vaccines seized in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican officials remain unsure about whether the supposed Russian coronavirus vaccines seized in Mexico last week are real or fake. The Attorney General’s Office said Wednesday that Mexico’s medical safety commission still hasn’t said what was in 1,155 vials found in ice chests aboard a private plane bound for Honduras. Initially, the Russian vaccine’s distributor said they were not real Sputnik V vaccines. But later, the head of Mexico’s customs service said they appeared to be real, and now prosecutors say they don’t know. A Honduran company said Tuesday the vaccines were meant to be given free to its employees and their families.