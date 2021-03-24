Officials: Commander wanted by int’l court killed in Libya

BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — Libyan officials say armed men have shot dead a military commander wanted by the International Criminal Court in an eastern city. Mahmoud al-Werfalli, a commander in the self-styled Libyan Arab Armed Forces, was killed by assailants who opened fire on his car in a busy street in Benghazi, the officials said. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media. Al-Werfalli’s brother was wounded in the attack, they said. Al-Werfalli was wanted by the ICC for his alleged role in executing or ordering the executions of 33 captives in the eastern city of Benghazi in 2016 and 2017. The ICC says the executions were filmed and posted on social media.