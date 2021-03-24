Oh deer! Police in central Wisconsin remove deer from nursing home

WAUSAU, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Wausau Police Department wrangled a deer after it found its way into a nursing home.

In a Facebook post, the police department said a deer crashed through a window and appeared to have a few small cuts from the glass.

Officers were able to get her back into her natural habitat without any future harm, and the whole thing was caught on body-camera.

"Seeing as how Officer Karlen led a previous life as an elite football athlete, we'll give the nod to UW-Stevens Point Football and the Alouettes de Montréal for helping him be ready to "tackle" this call," the department wrote.