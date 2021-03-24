Police: Mom attacked student while wearing boxing glove

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Police say a Florida woman wore a boxing glove as she attacked a student on a middle school campus. Police say 34-year-old Edith Riddle of Jacksonville was arrested on a child abuse charge last week by Duval County School Police. Police say a school safety officer found that Riddle and her daughter were involved in a fight at Dupont Middle School. Riddle was on campus for a meeting with the vice principal. Police say her daughter started fighting with another student and Riddle joined in, wearing a boxing glove. The student suffered abrasions to her knees and forearms. It wasn’t known whether she has a lawyer.