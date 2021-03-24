Pope taps Chilean sex abuse whistleblower for Vatican panel

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has named a Chilean man who helped uncover a clerical sex abuse scandal to a Vatican commission on the protection of minors. The Vatican said Wednesday that Juan Carlos Cruz is the latest member of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors. Other members of the panel include a bishop, priest, nuns and laypersons. Cruz and other survivors of a prominent Chilean predator priest were invited by the pope in 2018 to discuss their cases with him. Decades of sex abuse scandals, mainly involving church hierarchy who covered up for pedophile priests, have rocked the Catholic church’s credibility among many faithful.