GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- The Packers are bringing back one of their veteran leaders. Multiple reports indicate the team has re-signed tight end Marcedes Lewis.

Green Bay and TE Marcedes Lewis reached agreement on a two-year, million deal that includes million in guaranteed money, per source. Lewis will be returning for his 16th season, he’ll be 37 in May, and he still shows no signs of letting up. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 24, 2021

Lewis is set to enter his 16th season in the NFL. The 36-year old has played three seasons in Green Bay. Lewis appeared to confirm the reports on social media.