Seoul: North Korea fires projectile into sea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired at least one unidentified projectile into its eastern waters. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff on Thursday didn’t immediately provide further details about the launch. The launch came a day after U.S. and South Korean officials said the North also fired short-range weapons presumed as cruise missiles into its western sea over the weekend. The North’s weapons demonstrations come amid stalled nuclear negotiations with the United States. The North has so far ignored the Biden administration’s efforts to reach out, saying it won’t engage in meaningful talks with the U.S. unless Washington abandons what Pyongyang sees as “hostile” policies.