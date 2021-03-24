UPDATE: Poynette woman found safe

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Authorities say Charlotte Manz was found safe. Thanks to all who shared. A Silver Alert was canceled.

POYNETTE (WKOW) -- A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday night for Charlotte Manz, 82 of Poynette in Columbia County.

She was last seen at her home in Poynette. She left her home around 11 a.m. without her glasses and no money, according to authorities.

She drives a blue Ford F-150 Super Cab truck. It has Wisconsin plate: 933-09D.

She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and green sweatshirt with a yellow heart on the front.

If you see her contact Columbia County Sheriff's Office at (608 742-4166 ext. 1.