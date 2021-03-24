Spa witness, police reports detail carnage in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — A survivor of the deadly shootings at three massage businesses in metro Atlanta says he barely escaped with his life. Marcus Lyon said in an interview Tuesday he was having his neck massaged at Youngs Asian Massage in suburban Cherokee County when a gunman opened fire. Lyon says he hid behind a bed while his masseuse looking outside the room and was shot in the head. He says the gunfire ended after less than a minute. His first clue the gunman had left was the sound of bells indicating the front door had opened. Eight people died in the March 16 shootings. Police have charged 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long with murder.