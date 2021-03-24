Spain: Police question head of Islamic body in terror probe

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s National Police says it has briefly detained and questioned the highest-ranking representative of the Muslim community in Spain as part of a terrorism investigation. Aiman Adlbi heads the Islamic Commission of Spain, which is, the organization that oversees Muslim education and religious services in the country’s more than 1,600 mosques and Muslim cultural communities. A police spokeswoman said Wednesday that Adlbi was arrested late Tuesday and released after being questioned. She said the arrest was motivated by “possible terrorism crimes.” An earlier Spanish investigation resulted in the arrests of 10 people who were accused of funding alleged extremist operations in conflict zones. The Islamic Commission of Spain didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.