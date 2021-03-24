Spaniards line up for AstraZeneca amid concerns over vaccine

MADRID (AP) — Desperate to finally put the coronavirus pandemic behind them, thousands of Spaniards have lined up to get shots of AstraZeneca. On Wednesday, the European country was the latest to restart the vaccine whose credibility has suffered a series of setbacks recently. Like neighboring countries that had halted use of the vaccine while examining possible adverse effects, Spain’s health officials are now trying to restore confidence in the shot. It is one of three currently available in the European Union. That is particularly critical at a time when many countries on the continent are struggling to ramp up slow vaccinations while they see infections spike again.