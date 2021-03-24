Storm spotter classes beginning in April

MADISON (WKOW) - With severe weather season quickly approaching, the National Weather Service is offering training classes in April.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 storm spotter training classes will be held virtually and run roughly 90 minutes long. And after each session, there will be time for questions and answers which may last an additional hour.

The first class will be held April 1st and the last class will be held May 5th; the National Weather Service is asking those who want to take part register online.



Below is a list of available classes as well as the link to register for that day: