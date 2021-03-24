Storm spotter classes beginning in April
MADISON (WKOW) - With severe weather season quickly approaching, the National Weather Service is offering training classes in April.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 storm spotter training classes will be held virtually and run roughly 90 minutes long. And after each session, there will be time for questions and answers which may last an additional hour.
The first class will be held April 1st and the last class will be held May 5th; the National Weather Service is asking those who want to take part register online.
Below is a list of available classes as well as the link to register for that day:
- April 1st (7-9pm) - Register here
- April 6th (7-9pm) - Register here
- April 9th (7-9pm) - Register here
- April 13th (1-3pm) - Register here
- April 20th (7-9pm) - Register here
- April 22nd (7-9pm) - Register here
- April 24th (7-9pm) - Register here
- April 27th (7-9pm) - Register here
- May 3rd (7-9pm) - Register here
- May 5th (1-3pm) - Register here