Thai protesters hold peaceful rally criticizing the monarchy

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai pro-democracy protesters who last year broke a long-standing taboo by publicly criticizing the country’s monarchy have returned to the streets to defiantly repeat their calls for reform of the royal institution. Wednesday’s rally in the middle of a Bangkok shopping district was called by a faction of a broader protest movement that started last year and has three core demands: the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and his government, for the constitution to be amended to make it more democratic and the monarchy to be reformed to make it more accountable. It is the latter demand that has rattled Thailand’s traditional establishment, which is fiercely opposed to change, especially with regard to the monarchy.