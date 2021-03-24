Turkey rejects Macron’s claim of possible vote interference

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey has rejected French President Emmanuel Macron’s suggestions that Ankara could seek to interfere in France’s next election by manipulating public opinion. In an interview with France 5 television, Macron accused Turkey and Turkish state media of engaging in a “policy of lies” and of portraying France as having a “problem with Islam.” The statement came despite efforts by Turkey and France to ease tense relations. On Wednesday, a Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman called Macron’s remarks “dangerous” and said Turkey had no agenda concerning France’s domestic affairs. He said Turkey only wished to ensure the well-being of Turks who lived in France.