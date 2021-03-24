UK plan for tougher asylum-seeker rules draws criticism

LONDON (AP) — The British government has announced plans to toughen immigration rules to make it harder for people who arrive by unauthorized routes such as small boats and truck stowaways to be given asylum. Home Secretary Priti Patel said Wednesday that asylum seekers who come to Britain through organized, sponsored routes, will have their refugee claims considered promptly. Those who sneak into the country will only be given temporary permission to stay, will receive limited benefits and will be “regularly reassessed for removal from the U.K.” Refugee groups and immigration lawyers say the plan unfairly discriminates against refugees based on the way they got to Britain.