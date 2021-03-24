US, Turkey remain divided over purchase of Russia’s S-400s

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Top U.S. and Turkish diplomats have failed to overcome sharp differences over Turkey’s purchase of an advanced Russian air defense system, which Washington sees as a security threat. Turkey’s Mevlut Cavusoglu said after talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Brussels Wednesday that Turkey would not step back from its decision to operate the Russian S-400s and that the issue was “closed” for Turkey. Washington says the system poses a threat to NATO and to the U.S. F-35 fighter aircraft program. It imposed sanctions on senior Turkish defense industry officials as well as bans on military export licenses.