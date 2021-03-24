UW Varsity Band returns to practice

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Badger band is back.

Members of the UW Varsity Band held their first large group practice outdoors Wednesday since the pandemic began.

The group now plans to resume weekly practices.

Band members and staff will be regularly tested for COVID-19. Plus, the band will be divided into two smaller groups to practice, and physical distancing, masks and instrument covers will be in place.

The band will not be holding its spring concert. Fall plans are still up in the air.