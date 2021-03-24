Vaccine brings relief for some COVID-19 long-haulers

(CNN/WKOW) -- Some people who have had prolonged effects from COVID-19 say they're experiencing an unexpected benefit from their coronavirus vaccine relief.

COVID-19 long-haulers have been plagued with symptoms for months after their diagnosis, like fatigue and brain fog.

But for some, the coronavirus vaccines are helping.

"I could focus. I could see. My sinuses cleared up. It was wonderful. And, also, the fatigue lifted," said Rebecca Neff, who had been struggling with symptoms.

Neff said she suffered from continuous symptoms until getting a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

"The next day I woke up and my head was clear. I had not realized how foggy it was even on good days," Neff said.

"We were prepared for everything. Except for this," commented Diana Berrent, the founder of Survivor Corps.

The non-profit group of about 160,000 people, links COVID survivors with information.

She did an informal poll of COVID-19 long-haulers and their experience with the vaccine. Of the nearly 700 people who responded, she says 39 percent reported their symptoms improved after the vaccine.

"Anywhere from mild symptom improval to complete resolution of symptoms. We can't say that about anything to date," said Berrent.

Not everyone had the same result. Forty-six percent of long haulers polled had no change in symptoms and 15 percent said symptoms worsened.

The National Institutes of Health announced that it would spend more than $1.1 billion over four years to study the effects of long-term COVID-19.