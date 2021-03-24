Rain wraps up but wintry mix still possible

MADISON (WKOW) - The mix will be light and not everyone will see a few snow flakes.

Over the last 48 hours, a low pressure system has been slowly moving through the Plains and the Midwest bringing with it some much needed rain despite ruining your outdoor plans.

Just over 90% of Wisconsin is suffering from abnormally dry conditions; new drought data is released every Thursday so there may be improvements. The snow melt may also help, says the National Weather Service, so for now there isn't any concern.

The same low that brought southern Wisconsin the recent rain will also help guide in the next low, one that is bringing another round of severe weather to parts of the south.

This low will move in starting Thursday afternoon, bringing parts of southern Wisconsin the threat for rain (and a rain/snow mix) Thursday nigh into early Friday.

The good news is, for those who are tired of snow/Winter, since the area has been warm the snowflakes that do fall will most likely melt as soon as they hit the ground. Should there be any accumulations, it'll be minimal to none.